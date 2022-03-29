TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (TANNZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on April 15th

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 stock opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.68. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $26.80.

