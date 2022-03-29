TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 50.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,824,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,204,000 after purchasing an additional 943,289 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 54.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,289,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,129,000 after purchasing an additional 802,342 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth $50,541,000. Junto Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 56.9% during the third quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,208,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,751,000 after purchasing an additional 438,549 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 514.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 278,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,264,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

In other news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark acquired 277 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion stock opened at $102.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.10. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.47 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

TransUnion Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.