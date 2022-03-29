TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.840-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.80 billion.TransUnion also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $6.000-$ EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRU. Barclays reduced their target price on TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial cut TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.38.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $102.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.47 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.10.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

In other news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark acquired 277 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

