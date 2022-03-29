TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) PT Lowered to $37.00 at UBS Group

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of TPG stock opened at 29.52 on Tuesday. TPG has a 52 week low of 26.50 and a 52 week high of 35.40.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported 0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.41 by -0.16. Equities research analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

