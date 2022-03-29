TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Short Interest Down 33.5% in March

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the February 28th total of 6,030,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

TotalEnergies stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.81. 73,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,900,984. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $60.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.38. The company has a market cap of $132.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $23,365,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,940,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised their price target on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

