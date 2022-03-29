Tompkins Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tompkins Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tompkins Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $79.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tompkins Financial has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $76.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.27 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 12.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMP. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 9,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,021,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,928,000 after acquiring an additional 33,304 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.75%.

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

