Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $8,150,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.50 to $5.70 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, February 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.76 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Grab in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Grab from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

