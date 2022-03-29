Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $8,150,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GRAB stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81.
Grab Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.
