Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $227,000 Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 92.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of XRAY opened at $49.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average is $54.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.40 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XRAY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.