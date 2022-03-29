Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,100 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 101.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 2.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

In related news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $107,541,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.82.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.37.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.58 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.73%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.