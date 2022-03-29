Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $2,724,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $67,846,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 382.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $22,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,536 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $2,141,231.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,619 shares of company stock worth $24,093,947. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $222.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.57. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.24.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

