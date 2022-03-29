Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $461,000 Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of A opened at $135.42 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.06 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.50 and its 200-day moving average is $149.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.54.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

