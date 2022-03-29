Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after buying an additional 3,109,683 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Newmont by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $925,207,000 after buying an additional 1,435,336 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,688,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,961,000 after buying an additional 1,132,161 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Newmont by 378.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,013,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,053,000 after buying an additional 801,788 shares during the period. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,224,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,913,000 after purchasing an additional 613,070 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on NEM. Scotiabank lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

NYSE:NEM opened at $78.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $80.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 151.72%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $244,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $233,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,723,199. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

