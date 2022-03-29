Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Donaldson in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.20.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

DCI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

