Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,656 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,656 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,627,000 after acquiring an additional 320,751 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,368,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,757,000 after acquiring an additional 195,345 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 254,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,030,000 after acquiring an additional 30,650 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $133.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

AMETEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.