Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,951,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,789,000 after purchasing an additional 867,038 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,301 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,347,000 after buying an additional 1,255,892 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 306.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,618,000 after buying an additional 10,516,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,919,000 after purchasing an additional 656,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average is $23.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KEY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.93.

About KeyCorp (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.