Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 379 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 95,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,657,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Match Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its holdings in Match Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 18,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Match Group by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 35,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 24,468 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCH opened at $107.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.90. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.20 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.36, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTCH. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.47.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

