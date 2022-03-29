Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 240 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $111.28 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $93.31 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.47.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.