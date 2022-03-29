Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Titan Medical’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.
Shares of TMD opened at C$0.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$76.54 million and a PE ratio of -3.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.18. Titan Medical has a fifty-two week low of C$0.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.
About Titan Medical (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.