Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $28.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.94. Timberland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $233.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 36.62% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

In other Timberland Bancorp news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 48.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $327,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,462 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.