Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc (NASDAQ:THCP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:THCP opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $16.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THCP. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,825,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,280,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 4th quarter worth about $6,874,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 4th quarter worth about $8,275,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,275,000. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.