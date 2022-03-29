Throne Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.30 Million (THN)

Throne (THN) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. During the last week, Throne has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Throne has a total market capitalization of $32.24 million and $3.30 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Throne coin can now be bought for about $0.0825 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00047463 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,433.80 or 0.07202399 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,575.44 or 0.99789528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00046728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00054554 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

