Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.Thoughtworks also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.110-$0.120 EPS.

TWKS stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.97. 7,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,772. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.25. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Thoughtworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thoughtworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thoughtworks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thoughtworks stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

About Thoughtworks (Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.