Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (NASDAQ:THRX) Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 5th

Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, April 5th. Theseus Pharmaceuticals had issued 10,000,200 shares in its initial public offering on October 7th. The total size of the offering was $160,003,200 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

NASDAQ:THRX opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:THRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $89,335.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 17,320 shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $163,327.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 149,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,130.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THRX. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

