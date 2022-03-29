ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 131.19% and a negative return on equity of 152.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:THMO opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74. ThermoGenesis has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:THMO Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.35% of ThermoGenesis as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

