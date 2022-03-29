The Weir Group’s (WEIR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,190 ($28.69) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WEIR. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($25.94) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($28.29) to GBX 1,945 ($25.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($28.29) to GBX 2,030 ($26.59) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($20.63) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,980 ($25.94).

LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,747 ($22.88) on Monday. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,381 ($18.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,015.49 ($26.40). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.54 billion and a PE ratio of 17.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,709.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,720.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

