The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,685 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 904.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

