The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the February 28th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Siam Cement Public stock remained flat at $$12.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. Siam Cement Public has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $14.70.
Siam Cement Public Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siam Cement Public (SCVPF)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Siam Cement Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siam Cement Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.