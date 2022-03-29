The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.53.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.14 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The firm has a market cap of $82.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.03.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.40%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

