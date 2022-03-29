The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mosaic by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after purchasing an additional 179,893 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Shares of MOS opened at $67.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $71.50.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HSBC lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.31.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mosaic Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.