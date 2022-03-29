The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,567 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.83.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $314.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.40 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.