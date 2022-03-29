The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $127.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $150.13.

CLX stock opened at $138.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.66, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. Clorox has a one year low of $127.02 and a one year high of $196.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.15.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

