The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €37.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($40.66) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDIGet Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($39.56) price target on United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($61.54) price target on United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €42.00 ($46.15) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.20 ($38.68) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.15 ($46.32).

UTDI stock opened at €31.40 ($34.51) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €33.36. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96. United Internet has a twelve month low of €26.24 ($28.84) and a twelve month high of €37.67 ($41.40).

About United Internet (Get Rating)

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

