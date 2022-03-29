The Corgi of PolkaBridge (CORGIB) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

The Corgi of PolkaBridge (CORGIB) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One The Corgi of PolkaBridge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, The Corgi of PolkaBridge has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Corgi of PolkaBridge has a total market capitalization of $426,708.71 and $10,838.00 worth of The Corgi of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00047593 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.83 or 0.07219294 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,899.38 or 0.99860394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00055947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00046839 BTC.

The Corgi of PolkaBridge Coin Profile

The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s total supply is 55,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,970,127,068,717 coins. The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s official Twitter account is @realpolkabridge

Buying and Selling The Corgi of PolkaBridge

