The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,726,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622,110 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $313,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after buying an additional 7,959,247 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,278,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $435,461,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $5,404,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 635,585 shares of company stock worth $57,204,925 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,281,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,932,756. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $63.46 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.15.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

