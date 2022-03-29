The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s previous close.

CG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.21.

NASDAQ CG traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,928. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.03. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $6,524,771.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 71,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $3,511,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 704,973 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,334. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 495.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

