The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.54 EPS

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.54), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of AREN stock remained flat at $$9.70 on Tuesday. 17,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,132. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53. The Arena Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The Arena Group from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc provides digital destinations that offer consumers with stories and news about the things, sports teams, personal finance, and lifestyle essentials. It is building a media ecosystem that brings together consumers, publishers, and advertisers in a strategy, which brings performance gains in traffic, engagement, and monetization.

