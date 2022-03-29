Tether Gold Price Reaches $1,916.13 (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 29th. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $202.25 million and $3.39 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,916.13 or 0.04045203 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00035669 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00107683 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tether Gold Coin Profile

Tether Gold is a coin. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 105,549 coins. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to . Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

Tether Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

