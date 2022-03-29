Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Lowered to $57.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $36.97 on Monday. Terex has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.38.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terex will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Terex by 222.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 46,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Terex by 56.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after buying an additional 188,984 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

