Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TCEHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tencent from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Investec lowered shares of Tencent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.84.

Get Tencent alerts:

OTCMKTS:TCEHY opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average of $58.29. Tencent has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $84.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.46.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.