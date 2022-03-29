Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) will report $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TME shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $5.70 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,357,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,840,000 after acquiring an additional 74,695 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2,618.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 527,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 507,938 shares during the last quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 2,076,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,054,000 after acquiring an additional 373,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 162,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 81,419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.27. 1,018,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,720,742. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

