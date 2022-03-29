Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Telefónica from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefónica from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.23.

Shares of TEF opened at $4.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Telefónica in the third quarter worth $102,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 378,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 66,850 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter worth $159,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 93.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 167,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 80,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 12.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 691,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 76,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

