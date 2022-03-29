Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Telefónica from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefónica from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.23.
Shares of TEF opened at $4.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
About Telefónica (Get Rating)
Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telefónica (TEF)
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.