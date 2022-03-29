Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Gap Down to $39.90

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.90, but opened at $38.77. Teck Resources shares last traded at $38.68, with a volume of 109,234 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.74.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0981 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $318,590,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $127,516,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,513,000. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,145,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,114,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,830,000 after buying an additional 1,955,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

