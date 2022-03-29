TCW Group Inc. Sells 6,972 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,972 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 164,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,985,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Generac by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 182,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 310.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,463 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Generac by 14.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $312.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $295.60 and a 200-day moving average of $366.10. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.74 and a 52 week high of $524.31.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,283 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,425 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Generac in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. OTR Global cut Generac to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.00.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

