TCW Group Inc. Sells 36,119 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,119 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in CBRE Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 209,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,728,000 after buying an additional 103,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE opened at $89.70 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.84.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $484,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

