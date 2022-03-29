TCW Group Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 194,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,135 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 39,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $827,000. 35.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, CEO William B. Shepro purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $49,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

NASDAQ ASPS opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $198.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.54. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

