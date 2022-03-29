TCW Group Inc. Acquires 44,450 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in VIZIO were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,352,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 752.4% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after acquiring an additional 950,690 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 19.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,013,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after acquiring an additional 167,068 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 24.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 866,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,394,000 after acquiring an additional 169,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 501.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 641,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,625,000 after acquiring an additional 534,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

VZIO stock opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -43.52.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.86 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VIZIO news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $676,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,550 shares of company stock worth $2,584,358.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

