TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Purchases C$92,912.77 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Bevin Mark Wirzba bought 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$72.03 per share, with a total value of C$92,912.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,845 shares in the company, valued at C$853,140.86.

Shares of TRP opened at C$72.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$63.89. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of C$57.39 and a one year high of C$73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of C$70.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.72.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.58 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 187.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRP. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on TC Energy to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered TC Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded TC Energy to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.21.

About TC Energy (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

