Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

TW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 190 ($2.49) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 194.88 ($2.55).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

LON TW opened at GBX 132.80 ($1.74) on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of GBX 125.52 ($1.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 195.46 ($2.56). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 8.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 145.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 5.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a GBX 4.44 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.08%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.53%.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Chris Carney sold 11,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.87), for a total value of £16,387.80 ($21,466.86). Also, insider Jennie Daly sold 53,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.91), for a total value of £77,946.48 ($102,104.38). In the last three months, insiders sold 107,887 shares of company stock worth $15,157,615.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.