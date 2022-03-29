Tanzanian Gold (TRX) and Its Rivals Financial Survey

Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) is one of 100 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Tanzanian Gold to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Tanzanian Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tanzanian Gold and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanzanian Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Tanzanian Gold Competitors 852 3646 3957 113 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 32.34%. Given Tanzanian Gold’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tanzanian Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tanzanian Gold and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tanzanian Gold N/A -$4.00 million -15.93 Tanzanian Gold Competitors $1.55 billion $109.06 million -13.09

Tanzanian Gold’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tanzanian Gold. Tanzanian Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Tanzanian Gold has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tanzanian Gold’s rivals have a beta of 1.37, indicating that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tanzanian Gold and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanzanian Gold N/A -13.38% -10.98% Tanzanian Gold Competitors -62.02% -3.48% 1.38%

Summary

Tanzanian Gold rivals beat Tanzanian Gold on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Tanzanian Gold (Get Rating)

Tanzanian Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania. The Buckreef Project comprises over four prospects, namely Buckreef, Bingwa, Tembo and Eastern Porphyry. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

