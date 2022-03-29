T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 135,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $15,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 311,284 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,103,000 after buying an additional 49,635 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 44,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.51. The stock had a trading volume of 80,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071,286. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.56 and its 200 day moving average is $119.13. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $159.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

T-Mobile US Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.